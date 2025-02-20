Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Map Teases Tony Hawk Announcement for March 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 366 Views
A new poster has appeared in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer map "Grind" that is teasing a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater announcement on March 4, 2025.
The poster was spotted by Charlie Intel who posted a screenshot and stated "Looks like a teaser for something related to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater has been found in Black Ops 6’s Grind MP map! Announcement on March 4."
Tony Hawk responded to Charlie Intel with the shifty eye emoji, which seemingly confirms a big announcement is right around the corner.
This tease follows skater Tyshawn Jones claiming he will appear in a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster that is set to come out soon. Jones did appear in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game featured skaters from the original games, as well as skaters that were too young to be featured.
The last entry in the series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, released in September 2020.
A new Tony Hawk game announcement incoming on March 4!— Charlie Intel (@charlieintel.bsky.social) February 20, 2025 at 12:41 PM
[image or embed]
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
im ready for a new tony hawk game, loved 1-4 and and and the spinoffs, pro skater 5 was lame
This should be another "remaster," but for 3+4 this time, just like the 1+2 Remaster in 2020. I put Remaster in quotes because unlike traditional remasters (or at least what I would refer to as a remaster), this one won't just be updated graphics/gameplay tweaks but new content as well. Like the article mentions, expect new skaters and possibly new areas as well. So, somewhere in between a remaster/remake, in my opinion :)
Can't wait. THPS series has some of the greatest games of all time, and if it's anything like recent reworkings of 1-2, it'll be immense.