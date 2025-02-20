Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Map Teases Tony Hawk Announcement for March 4 - News

A new poster has appeared in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer map "Grind" that is teasing a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater announcement on March 4, 2025.

The poster was spotted by Charlie Intel who posted a screenshot and stated "Looks like a teaser for something related to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater has been found in Black Ops 6’s Grind MP map! Announcement on March 4."

Tony Hawk responded to Charlie Intel with the shifty eye emoji, which seemingly confirms a big announcement is right around the corner.

This tease follows skater Tyshawn Jones claiming he will appear in a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster that is set to come out soon. Jones did appear in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game featured skaters from the original games, as well as skaters that were too young to be featured.

The last entry in the series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, released in September 2020.

