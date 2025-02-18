Rumor: New Tony Hawk Remaster is 'About to Come Out' - News

Skater Tyshawn Jones in an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast has claimed he will appear in a new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster that is set to come out soon.

"I'm in a Tony Hawk coming out, that’s cool," said Jones (via VideoGamesChronicle). "They got a new one they remastering so that's about to come out, I was in the last one."

Jones did appear in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. The game featured skaters from the original games, as well as skaters that were too young to be featured.

Tony Hawk did tease last year the series did have a "future."

Around the same time Hawk also stated, "I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I've been talking to Activision again, we’re working on something."

The last entry in the series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, released in September 2020.

