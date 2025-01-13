Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake Features Gameplay Improvements - News

There have been rumors for the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion circulating around and now potential new details on the game have now been revealed.

The website for a former Virtuos employee, spotted and reported by MP1ST, has a description for the remake. The employee worked at Virtuos from 2023 to 2024 and before that worked on Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Call of Duty: Warzone and more.

The description for the remake reveals it is using Unreal Engine 5 and will be "fully remade." Stamina, Sneak, Blocking, Archery, Hit Reaction, and HUD are all being reworked.

"For the Blocking system, ideas to improve it were taken from Souls-like and 'ACT' games, as the original system was considered too 'boring' and 'frustrating,'" reads the report.

"The Sneak icons are now highlighted in the improved Sneak system, and the damage calculation methods were reworked. The stamina system was modified to be less frustrating for the player, making the knockdown that occurs when stamina is depleted more difficult to activate through changes in calculation methods.

"The HUD was changed to make it easier to understand and more aesthetically appealing to young players. Hit reactions were also added to improve the response to damage inflicted on the player and NPCs. Finally, Archery was improved to make it more playable and modern in both third and first-person viewpoints."

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

