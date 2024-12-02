The Game Awards 2024 Finalists Saw a Boost in Sales in Europe - Sales

The Game Awards last month revealed nominees for 2024 awards show and several finalists ended up getting a boost in sales in the following week.

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring revealed sales of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth increased 268 percent week-on-week across Europe, according to GSD data.

Sales for Astro Bot increased 61 percent week-on-week, Elden Ring sales grew 38 percent, Metaphor: ReFantazio sales were up 172 percent, and the remake of Silent Hil 2 saw sales increase 43 percent.

Dring did note that "we're not talking huge sales figures overall, but a definite uptick" and "game sales do start to increase naturally at this time of year."

This is GSD data. Of course, game sales do start to increase naturally at this time of year. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) November 29, 2024

