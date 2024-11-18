The Game Awards 2024 Nominees Revealed - News

/ 1,400 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Game Awards has revealed the nominees for 2024 awards show.

Those interested in voting can vote online on the official website. Voting ends on December 6 at 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST.

The Game Awards 2024 will take place on Thursday, December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Game of the Year

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

(Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Game Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

(Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

(Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

(Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

(Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

(Game Science) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

(Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Score and Music

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

(Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

(Bloober Team/Konami) Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

Best Audio Design

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

(Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

(Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Performance

Briana White , Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Hannah Telle , Life is Strange: Double Exposure

, Life is Strange: Double Exposure Humberly González , Star Wars Outlaws

, Star Wars Outlaws Luke Roberts , Silent Hill 2

, Silent Hill 2 Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

(Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

(Blizzard/Xbox) Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

(BioWare/EA) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crow n (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

n (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games)

(Osmotic Studios/Skybound Games) Indika (Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios)

(Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

(Nomada Studio/Devolver) Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Deck Nine/Square Enix)

(Deck Nine/Square Enix) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

(Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios) Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Surgent Studios/EA)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2 (Bungie/SIE)

(Bungie/SIE) Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

(Blizzard/Xbox) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian)

(Larian) Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

(Epic Games) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

(Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

(Shared Memory/Bigmode) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

(Simogo/Annapurna Interactive) Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

(Nomada Studio/Devolver) UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well (Shared Memory/Bigmode)

(Shared Memory/Bigmode) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

(Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse) Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive)

(Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive) The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey (FARLIGHT/Lilith Games)

(FARLIGHT/Lilith Games) Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

(LocalThunk/Playstack) Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (Creatures Inc/TPCI)

(Creatures Inc/TPCI) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

(Kuro Games) Zenless Zone Zero (miHoYo)

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake (Vertigo Games)

(Vertigo Games) Asgard’s Wrath 2 (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

(Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios) Batman: Arkham Shadow (Camouflaj/Oculus Studios)

(Camouflaj/Oculus Studios) Metal: Hellsinger VR (Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom)

(Lab 42/The Outsiders/Funcom) Metro Awakening (Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

(Game Science) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

(Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE)

(Arrowhead Game Studios/SIE) Stellar Blade (Shift Up/SIE)

(Shift Up/SIE) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Action/Adventure Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft) Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

(Bloober Team/Konami) Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

(Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom)

(Capcom) Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

(Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)

(Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco) Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (Arc System Works/Cygames)

(Arc System Works/Cygames) Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom)

(Capcom) MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

(Player First Games/WB Games) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

ASTRO BOT (Team Asobi/SIE)

(Team Asobi/SIE) Princess Peach: Showtime! (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

(Good-Feel/Nintendo) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

(Nintendo Cube/Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Grezzo/Nintendo)

(Grezzo/Nintendo) The Plucky Squire (All Possible Futures/Devolver)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold (World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)

(World’s Edge/Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios) Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios)

(11 Bit Studios) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Capcom)

(Capcom) Manor Lords (Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse)

(Slavic Magic/Hooded Horse) Unicorn Overlord (Vanillaware/Sega/Atlus)

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

(Codemasters/EA Sports) EA Sports FC 25 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

(EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports) NBA 2K25 (Visual Concepts/2K)

(Visual Concepts/2K) Top Spin 2K25 (Hangar 13/2K)

(Hangar 13/2K) WWE 2K24 (Visual Concepts/2K)

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

(Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox) Helldivers 2 (Arrow Game Studios/SIE)

(Arrow Game Studios/SIE) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Cube/Nintendo)

(Nintendo Cube/Nintendo) Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment)

Best Adaptation

Arcane (Riot/Fortiche/Netflix)

(Riot/Fortiche/Netflix) Fallout (Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios)

(Bethesda/Kilter Films/Amazon MGM Studios) Knuckles (Sega/Paramount)

(Sega/Paramount) Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Sega/Amazon MGM Studios)

(Sega/Amazon MGM Studios) Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Crystal Dynamics/Legendary/Netflix)

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/SIE)

(Kojima Productions/SIE) Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/SIE)

(Sucker Punch Productions/SIE) Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)

(Rockstar Games) Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Retro Studios/Nintendo)

(Retro Studios/Nintendo) Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

Content Creator of the Year

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

(Valve) DOTA 2 (Valve)

(Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games)

(Riot Games) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles