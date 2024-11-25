Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 to Release in March 2025 - News

posted 10 hours ago

There is a new rumor going around claiming Nintendo will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2025 and the console will launch in March 2025.

The rumors come from Chinese forum Weibo and the Famiboards gaming forum, and were posted on the Nintendo Prime YouTube channel.

Not much is known about the successor to the Nintendo Switch, however, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa did recently reveal the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games and have Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo does plan on announcing the Switch 2 in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

