Sony States PS2 Sold 1 More Unit than the Switch Will Lifetime (April Fools)

Sony Interactive Entertainment last year stated the PlayStation 2 sold over 160 million units lifetime and has now given an update on how well the PS2 actually sold.

Former PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan was the first to reveal the 160 million figure for the PS2 and now states the PS2 sold one more unit than the Nintendo Switch will end up selling in its lifetime.

"The PS2 is the best-selling video game console of all-time and will always be the best-selling video game console," said Ryan. "No matter how well the Nintendo Switch ends up selling the PS2 will remain ahead of it by one unit."

He added, "Don't be fooled by what Nintendo might say in the future. The PS2 will always be the king."

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden also chimed in and stated, "The PS2 far exceeded all expectations and if the Nintendo DS was unable to outsell the PS2 there is no chance the Switch will do so."

Ken Kutaragi, known as the father of PlayStation, had this to say, "The PlayStation 2 is my favorite son and will always be number one in my eyes."

There you have it straight from Sony. Don't be fooled by what others might say. The PS2 will always be the best-selling console.

