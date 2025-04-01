Developer Claims Nintendo Switch 2 Dev Kits Don't Support 4K Output - News

posted 3 hours ago

A developer that spoke with Insider Gaming at GDC have claimed the Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits don't support an output resolution of 4K.

"I heard this from one developer at GDC and also heard it separately in an email but the dev kits, or some of the dev kits, don’t have a 4K output," said Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

It should be noted this doesn't mean the retail release of the Nintendo Switch 2 won't support 4K output. Dev kits don't always fully match the specs of the final console.

Nintendo is set to unveil more details on the Nintendo Switch 2 this week on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST during the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

