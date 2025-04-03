Grand Theft Auto V Returns to Game Pass on April 15 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced Grand Theft Auto V is returning to Xbox Game Pass.

GTAV Enhanced will also be playable with PC Game Pass. It will give "access to new vehicles and modifications, Chameleon Paints, and a bunch more all in Hao’s Special Works."

GTA Online players will need to make sure they are playing the same edition of the game in order to play together. Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard players will have access to all console and PC editions. Both editions are available to download and play via PC Game Pass to ensure you can play with friends on Steam and Epic Games.

Everyone will have access to Oscar Guzman Flies Again no matter what version they are playing.

