ESA Says Trump Tariffs Will Have a 'Detrimental Impact on the Video Game Industry' - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) speaking with GameFile said the newly announced Trump tariffs will "have a real and detrimental impact on the video game industry."

ESA senior vice president Aubrey Quinn stated video game hardware is likely to take a hit as they are made in countries with bigger tariffs that are set to be implemented. Parts for consoles are also sourced from multiple countries.

“Any one product that a consumer would buy is likely to be subject to many of the tariffs announced, all compounded on top of one another," said Quinn.

"I think what we heard yesterday is not the end of the story, not for the United States, not for other countries."

Quinn concluded, "I think every company, every industry, the video game industry included, needs to think about what’s best for consumers, best for business, and best for employees. Supply chains are complicated and, certainly, supply chains don’t change overnight. Everything that is considered or decided can’t be a quick turnaround and can’t be a knee-jerk reaction to any particular announcement."

The ESA was founded in 1994 as the Interactive Digital Software Association and was renamed in 2003. It is the trade association of the video game industry in the US.

ESA members include the big three in gaming, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony, as well as the majority of third-party publishers. This includes Capcom, Electronic Arts, Konami, Bandai, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Epic Games, and more.

