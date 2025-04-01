Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Will be 1 Hour Long, Nintendo Treehouse Live Set for April 3 and 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,676 Views
Nintendo announced tomorrow's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be "approximately 60 minutes" in length.
The Direct will feature the first details on games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. It will start at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You can watch it here on YouTube.
Alongside the Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo will host two "Nintendo Treehouse: Live – Nintendo Switch 2" livestreams on April 3 and 4 starting at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch them on YouTube.
The two livestreams will feature hands-on gameplay of games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
An hour for Nintendo is long. Even their big presentations/directs they like to keep around 40-55 minutes.
A bit of trivia about the Treehouse team behind the treehouse event.
The first event was back in 1994 for the game Donkey Kong Country and was on VHS and laserdisc rather than on the Internet. Treehouse was named for DKC, and has maintained it ever since.
Don’t sleep on the Treehouse stuff either. In my experience, this pet is usually the more interesting part of these big presentations. They don’t do them as much anymore, but it’s something I hope they’d do after every Direct. Because a Treehouse event showing a game like Tomodachi Life is many-many times more interesting than the little 90 second clip show we got in the last Direct.
So, if you’re like me, and need a little bit more than clip shows to get excited (unless you already know what the game is about), the Treehouse event is where it’s at. Not saying the 1 hour Direct is a bunch of short bits divided into clips like the last Direct is a- the Switch presentation in January 2017 was more in depth than that - chances are this one will be too.
So, before the Direct, I would like to make a prediction that we get a Summer release for the system. GTA 6 will be so strong that forces Nintendo into an pre holiday launch... which is probably a good thing.
I don't think Nintendo is intimidated by GTA 6.
If anything, I feel like Rockstar should be the one’s more worried. The machine with 3D Mario, MarioKart 9, and prolly a few other smash hits is about to completely flood the market as RockStar’s about to drop their one mega-hit. (Though, in reality, I don’t think GTAVI is gonna have much impact on or be impacted by NSW2…the 3D Mario/MarioKart crowd during December is vastly different than the GTA crowd lol.)
I don't think GTA is coming before the fall at the earliest. But there are plenty of people that play Mario and Mario Kart that don't play GTA.
The Switch and Nintendo's first-party games were a force to be reckoned with without even getting GTA 5. What makes you think Nintendo cares about GTA 6? I have no doubt they would love to have the game on Switch 2, but the last thing they've historically cared about are other plans that are not their own.
I know you got mass downvoted and everyone commented in disapproval, but I think you're right. Why would they want the release of their new product to be drowned out by something else when they could just release it another time.
It's find it more believable that "GTA6 launches on NX2" than "Nintendo is worried about the GTA6 launch"
The Switch og was slowed down by virtually no external force... and Rockstar was reportedly very pleased with RDR and GTA Trilogy sales on the platform
I said before and I'll say it again: two things can be successful at the same time.
GTA 6 can be the biggest videogame launch ever while the Switch 2 sells healthy amounts. The two won't canibalize each other lol