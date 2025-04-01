Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Will be 1 Hour Long, Nintendo Treehouse Live Set for April 3 and 4 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo announced tomorrow's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be "approximately 60 minutes" in length.

The Direct will feature the first details on games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. It will start at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You can watch it here on YouTube.

Alongside the Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo will host two "Nintendo Treehouse: Live – Nintendo Switch 2" livestreams on April 3 and 4 starting at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch them on YouTube.

The two livestreams will feature hands-on gameplay of games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

