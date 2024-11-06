Nintendo President: Switch 2 Will be Backwards Compatible with Switch - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the Switch successor.

This is Furukawa," said Furukawa. "At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

Nintendo plans to officially unveil the successor to the Nintendo Switch in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

