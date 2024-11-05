Nintendo President: Switch 2 Will Still be Announced by March 31, 2025 - News

/ 481 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa earlier this year announced the Nintendo Switch successor will officially be announced in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Furukawa in Nintendo's latest earnings call with investors said there is "no change" in the company's plans to announce the Switch 2 by the end of the fiscal year.

Nintendo's earnings report revealed Nintendo shipped 2.62 million Switch units and 39.64 million Switch games for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Lifetime shipment figures for the Switch are now at 146.04 million units, while 1,306.10 million Switch games have been shipped.

Nintendo did lower its forecast for the full fiscal year for the Switch by one million units to 12.50 million units. If Nintendo is able to hit its forecast, it would bring the lifetime shipment total for the Switch to 153.82 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles