Nvidia Says Nintendo Switch 2 Supports DLSS - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 716 Views
Nvidia has revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 has a custom Nvidia CPU and GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores, and support for DLSS.
"The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds," said Nvidia (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality. Tensor Cores also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming."
Nintendo yesterday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD.
DLSS should definitely help the console punch above its weight but I wouldn't expect miracles out of its RT abilities.
Definitely not. Hopefully devs give you the ability to disable RT in-game so you can just take advantage of DLSS.
Or developers will use it as a crux for a faster time-to-market for their games, skipping a ton of optimization.
I am not a fan of A.I. upscaling, it always introduces additional artifacts.
I can't seem to find which version of DLSS though. I mean, if it's able to run Metroid Prime 4 at 4K 60fps docked and 1080p 120fps handheld, it definitely isn't the first gen DLSS lol
Tegra T239 has an Ampere GPU, and Ampere is compatible with the basic Transformer version of DLSS 4.0 from what I can find (though not the frame generation). I would assume games would use DLSS 4.0 transformer, but it also could be using one of the 3.0 versions possibly.
That's very unlikely. Even today a lot of console games won't move beyond FSR 1.0 upscaling because of the computing cost, and the transformer model incurs a huge hit on weaker GPUs.
Considering the lower tensor core count its probably a bespoke dlss custom built for NX2, probably based on 3.0 or close to it (maybe a heavily slimmed down 3.5)
Either way Prime 4 at 4k/60 and 1080p/120 was gorgeous af
Not the newest model unfortunately.
Switch 2 would cost at least twice what it is now if it were the newest model of DLSS, going by Nvidia's GPU prices, which barely have gotten any kind of raw horsepower bump, lol. The newest version was always going to be unrealistic for Switch 2.