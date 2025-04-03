Nvidia Says Nintendo Switch 2 Supports DLSS - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nvidia has revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 has a custom Nvidia CPU and GPU with dedicated RT Cores and Tensor Cores, and support for DLSS.

"The new RT Cores bring real-time ray tracing, delivering lifelike lighting, reflections and shadows for more immersive worlds," said Nvidia (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"Tensor Cores power AI-driven features like Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), boosting resolution for sharper details without sacrificing image quality. Tensor Cores also enable AI-powered face tracking and background removal in video chat use cases, enhancing social gaming and streaming."

Nintendo yesterday announced the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD.

