Call of Duty Franchise Tops 500 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 468 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Activision Blizzard has told The Washington Post the Call of Duty series has sold over 500 million units lifetime.

This figure is up from 425 million units sold as of June 2022, 400 million as of April 2021, 300 million as of May 2019, 250 million as of January 2016, and 188 million as of November 2014.

The first game in the franchise, Infinity Ward's Call of Duty, released in 2003, while the latest entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, released last week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had the biggest three-day launch in Call of Duty history. It was number one in the franchise in terms of total players, hours played, and total matches. The franchise has seen a new release every year, except in 2004.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

