Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Had the Biggest Launch in Call of Duty History - Sales

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had the biggest three-day launch in Call of Duty history.

It was number one in the franchise in terms of total players, hours played, and total matches.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today also revealed the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set a record for the number of new Xbox Game Pass subscribers added in a single day.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sales are also up over 60 percent compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation and Steam.

Thank you #CallOfDuty community for making the launch of #BlackOps6 one for the record books… setting new day one and opening weekend records 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CQ1Uin0zMH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 30, 2024

