Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 31K, PS5 Sells 15K

posted 4 hours ago

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 74,689 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending March 23, 2025.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 27,810 units. The Switch version debuted in third place with sales of 26,315 units. The PS4 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,949 units.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 17,701 units. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls (PS5) debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,079 units.

Monster Hunter Wilds (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 20,621 units and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 9,214 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,876 units and Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 5,803 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 30,504 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 15,212 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 252 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Nintendo, 03/20/25) – 74,689 (New) [PS5] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/25) – 27,810 (New) [NSW] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/25) – 26,315 (New) [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom, 02/28/25) – 20,621 (763,490) [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft, 03/20/25) – 17,701 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 9,214 (1,237,762) [PS4] Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/25) – 6,949 (New) [PS5] Bleach: Rebirth of Souls (Bandai Namco, 03/21/25) – 6,079 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,876 (3,838,839) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 5,803 (237,853)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 18,808 (8,889,054) PlayStation 5 – 9,558 (5,616,308) Switch Lite – 7,433 (6,496,781) Switch – 4,263 (20,078,991) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,510 (185,728) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,144 (960,016) Xbox Series S – 182 (333,515) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 51 (20,043) Xbox Series X – 19 (319,620) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,929,354)

