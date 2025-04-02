By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch 2 to Have an Estimated Battery Life of 2 to 6.5 Hours - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 420 Views

Nintendo earlier today held the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealing new details on the upcoming video game console.

The Switch 2 will have an internal lithium-ion battery of 5220mAh. Nintendo estimates the battery life will be between 2 and 6.5 hours depending on the game.

The original Switch has a 4310mAh battery and the Switch Lite a 3570mAh. However, the original Switch has a battery life between 4.5 and 9 hours, while the Switch Lite it is between 3 and 7 hours.

Nintendo also states the Switch 2 will take approximately three hours to charge while it is on Sleep mode.

The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

Read the full specs of the Switch 2 below:

Size

Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).
*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches.

Weight

Approximately .88 lbs
(Approximately 1.18 lbs with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached)

Screen

Capacitive touch screen
7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen
1920x1080 pixels
HDR10 support
VRR up to 120 Hz

CPU/GPU

Custom processor made by NVIDIA.

Storage

256 GB (UFS)
*A portion of the storage is reserved for use by the system.

Communication features

Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)
Bluetooth
In TV mode, Nintendo Switch 2 can be connected using the wired LAN port on the dock.

Video output

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
Maximum of 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode)
Supports 120 fps when 1920x1080/2560x1440 resolutions are selected
Supports HDR10
*Maximum 1920x1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, following screen resolution.

Audio output

Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch
Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
*Surround sound effect can be applied when outputting to headphones or to the built-in speaker (surround sound effect when outputting to the built-in speaker requires a system update).

Speakers

Stereo
The independent enclosure structure provides natural, clear sound quality.

Microphone

Built-in microphone (monaural)
Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control provide a more comfortable voice chat experience.

Buttons

POWER Button/Volume buttons

USB-C® Ports

2 USB-C® Ports
The port on the bottom is used to charge the console and connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The port on the top is used to connect accessories and/or charge the console.

Audio jack

3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)
Please note: Nintendo cannot guarantee functionality with all products.

Game card slot

Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted.

microSD Express card slot

Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)
*microSD memory cards that are not compatible with microSD Express can only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch.

Sensors

Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers
Brightness sensor located in console

Operating environment

41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity

Internal battery

Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh

Battery life

Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours
*These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play.

Charging time

Approximately 3 hours
*While the system is in Sleep mode.

Read the specs of the Switch 2 Dock below:

Size

Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 7.9 inches wide x 2 inches thick
The height includes the .08 inches added by the feet on the bottom of the dock.

Weight

Approximately .84 lbs

Ports

2 USB Ports (USB 2.0 compatible) on the side
System connector
AC adapter port
HDMI port
LAN port

Read the specs of the Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers below:

Size

Approximately 4.57 inches tall x .56 inches wide x 1.2 inches thick
*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches.

Weight

Joy-Con [L]
2.3 oz

Joy-Con [R]
2.4 oz

Buttons

Joy-Con [L]
Left Stick (pressable)
Up/Down/Left/Right/L/ZL/SL/SR/- Buttons
Capture Button
Release Button
Sync Button

Joy-Con [R]
Right Stick (pressable)
A/B/X/Y/R/ZR/SL/SR/+ Buttons
HOME Button
C Button
Release Button
Sync Button

Wireless

Joy-Con [L]
Bluetooth 3.0

Joy-Con [R]
Bluetooth 3.0/NFC

Sensor

Joy-Con [L]
Accelorometer
Gyroscope
Mouse sensor

Joy-Con [R]
Accelorometer
Gyroscope
Mouse sensor

Vibration

HD rumble 2

Internal battery

Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 500mAh

Battery life

Approximately 20 hours
*Battery life may vary depending on the usage.

Charging time

Approximately 3 hours 30 minutes
*Joy-Con controllers are charged when attached to the system or Joy-Con 2 charging grip.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


darthv72 (1 hour ago)

256gb storage with a portion being used by the system sounds like the old days of when you could set the AGP memory allocation to use an amount of your system memory for GPU tasks. in theory, this could be set to 16gb by default and depending on the game could tap into that extra space for system memory.

I always wondered why something like the Series S did not have a similar approach. Using some of that high speed SSD to act as system memory to help with the 10gb (8gb usable) ram.

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown darthv72 (58 minutes ago)

Doesn’t it just mean a part of the memory is being used for the operating system install and therefore you won’t have 256GB available to you?

  • 0
darthv72 DekutheEvilClown (57 minutes ago)

in short, yes. they just arent saying how much is the starting amount and if it can use more if needed.

  • 0
Teriol (1 hour ago)

awesome :)

  • 0