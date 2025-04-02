Nintendo Switch 2 to Have an Estimated Battery Life of 2 to 6.5 Hours - News

Nintendo earlier today held the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealing new details on the upcoming video game console.

The Switch 2 will have an internal lithium-ion battery of 5220mAh. Nintendo estimates the battery life will be between 2 and 6.5 hours depending on the game.

The original Switch has a 4310mAh battery and the Switch Lite a 3570mAh. However, the original Switch has a battery life between 4.5 and 9 hours, while the Switch Lite it is between 3 and 7 hours.

Nintendo also states the Switch 2 will take approximately three hours to charge while it is on Sleep mode.

The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.

Read the full specs of the Switch 2 below:

Size Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).

*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches. Weight Approximately .88 lbs

(Approximately 1.18 lbs with Joy-Con 2 controllers attached) Screen Capacitive touch screen

7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen

1920x1080 pixels

HDR10 support

VRR up to 120 Hz CPU/GPU Custom processor made by NVIDIA. Storage 256 GB (UFS)

*A portion of the storage is reserved for use by the system. Communication features Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)

Bluetooth

In TV mode, Nintendo Switch 2 can be connected using the wired LAN port on the dock. Video output Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Maximum of 3840x2160 (4K) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode)

Supports 120 fps when 1920x1080/2560x1440 resolutions are selected

Supports HDR10

*Maximum 1920x1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, following screen resolution. Audio output Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch

Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

*Surround sound effect can be applied when outputting to headphones or to the built-in speaker (surround sound effect when outputting to the built-in speaker requires a system update). Speakers Stereo

The independent enclosure structure provides natural, clear sound quality. Microphone Built-in microphone (monaural)

Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control provide a more comfortable voice chat experience. Buttons POWER Button/Volume buttons USB-C® Ports 2 USB-C® Ports

The port on the bottom is used to charge the console and connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 dock. The port on the top is used to connect accessories and/or charge the console. Audio jack 3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)

Please note: Nintendo cannot guarantee functionality with all products. Game card slot Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted. microSD Express card slot Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)

*microSD memory cards that are not compatible with microSD Express can only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch. Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers

Brightness sensor located in console Operating environment 41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity Internal battery Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh Battery life Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours

*These are rough estimates. The battery life will depend on the games you play. Charging time Approximately 3 hours

*While the system is in Sleep mode.

Read the specs of the Switch 2 Dock below:

Size Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 7.9 inches wide x 2 inches thick

The height includes the .08 inches added by the feet on the bottom of the dock. Weight Approximately .84 lbs Ports 2 USB Ports (USB 2.0 compatible) on the side

System connector

AC adapter port

HDMI port

LAN port

Read the specs of the Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers below:

Size Approximately 4.57 inches tall x .56 inches wide x 1.2 inches thick

*The maximum thickness from the tip of the control sticks to the protruding parts of the ZL/ZR buttons is 1.2 inches. Weight Joy-Con [L]

2.3 oz Joy-Con [R]

2.4 oz Buttons Joy-Con [L]

Left Stick (pressable)

Up/Down/Left/Right/L/ZL/SL/SR/- Buttons

Capture Button

Release Button

Sync Button Joy-Con [R]

Right Stick (pressable)

A/B/X/Y/R/ZR/SL/SR/+ Buttons

HOME Button

C Button

Release Button

Sync Button Wireless Joy-Con [L]

Bluetooth 3.0 Joy-Con [R]

Bluetooth 3.0/NFC Sensor Joy-Con [L]

Accelorometer

Gyroscope

Mouse sensor Joy-Con [R]

Accelorometer

Gyroscope

Mouse sensor Vibration HD rumble 2 Internal battery Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 500mAh Battery life Approximately 20 hours

*Battery life may vary depending on the usage. Charging time Approximately 3 hours 30 minutes

*Joy-Con controllers are charged when attached to the system or Joy-Con 2 charging grip.

