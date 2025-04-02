Nintendo Switch 2 to Have an Estimated Battery Life of 2 to 6.5 Hours - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 420 Views
Nintendo earlier today held the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct revealing new details on the upcoming video game console.
The Switch 2 will have an internal lithium-ion battery of 5220mAh. Nintendo estimates the battery life will be between 2 and 6.5 hours depending on the game.
The original Switch has a 4310mAh battery and the Switch Lite a 3570mAh. However, the original Switch has a battery life between 4.5 and 9 hours, while the Switch Lite it is between 3 and 7 hours.
Nintendo also states the Switch 2 will take approximately three hours to charge while it is on Sleep mode.
The Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen in the US. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen. Pre-orders will open on April 9.
Read the full specs of the Switch 2 below:
|
Size
|
Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 10.7 inches wide x .55 inches thick (with Joy-Con™ 2 controllers attached).
|
Weight
|
Approximately .88 lbs
|
Screen
|
Capacitive touch screen
|
CPU/GPU
|
Custom processor made by NVIDIA.
|
Storage
|
256 GB (UFS)
|
Communication features
|
Wireless LAN (Wi-Fi 6)
|
Video output
|
Output via HDMI connector in TV mode
|
Audio output
|
Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch
|
Speakers
|
Stereo
|
Microphone
|
Built-in microphone (monaural)
|
Buttons
|
POWER Button/Volume buttons
|
USB-C® Ports
|
2 USB-C® Ports
|
Audio jack
|
3.5mm 4-contact stereo mini-plug (CTIA standard)
|
Game card slot
|
Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted.
|
microSD Express card slot
|
Compatible with microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers
|
Operating environment
|
41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity
|
Internal battery
|
Lithium-ion battery/5220mAh
|
Battery life
|
Approx. 2 – 6.5 hours
|
Charging time
|
Approximately 3 hours
Read the specs of the Switch 2 Dock below:
|
Size
|
Approximately 4.5 inches tall x 7.9 inches wide x 2 inches thick
|
Weight
|
Approximately .84 lbs
|
Ports
|
2 USB Ports (USB 2.0 compatible) on the side
Read the specs of the Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers below:
|
Size
|
Approximately 4.57 inches tall x .56 inches wide x 1.2 inches thick
|
Weight
|
Joy-Con [L]
Joy-Con [R]
|
Buttons
|
Joy-Con [L]
Joy-Con [R]
|
Wireless
|
Joy-Con [L]
Joy-Con [R]
|
Sensor
|
Joy-Con [L]
Joy-Con [R]
|
Vibration
|
HD rumble 2
|
Internal battery
|
Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 500mAh
|
Battery life
|
Approximately 20 hours
|
Charging time
|
Approximately 3 hours 30 minutes
256gb storage with a portion being used by the system sounds like the old days of when you could set the AGP memory allocation to use an amount of your system memory for GPU tasks. in theory, this could be set to 16gb by default and depending on the game could tap into that extra space for system memory.
I always wondered why something like the Series S did not have a similar approach. Using some of that high speed SSD to act as system memory to help with the 10gb (8gb usable) ram.
Doesn’t it just mean a part of the memory is being used for the operating system install and therefore you won’t have 256GB available to you?
in short, yes. they just arent saying how much is the starting amount and if it can use more if needed.