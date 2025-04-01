Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Says Switch 2 Will Determine if OG Switch Will Outsell PS2 - Sales

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview with Destin on YouTube said the Nintendo Switch 2 will determine if the original Nintendo Switch will outsell the PlayStation 2 to become the best-selling video game console of all-time.

Layden did say the "record is out there for the breaking."

"I think the Switch 2 will have a lot to do with that [record] - depending on the price point it comes out at. If it's super competitive to the current market, maybe you get people switching over faster than if there's, you know, when you have two consoles out the same manufacturer but the delta is more than $150 and getting people to move is hard."

Sony Interactive Entertainment last year stated the PlayStation 2 sold over 160 million units lifetime. The "Business Data & Sales" page says "More than 160.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)" for the PS2. This suggests the PS2 ended with sales above 160 million units but below 160.1 million units.

The Nintendo Switch has shipped 150.86 million units through December 31, 2024. This means the Switch is less than 10 million, in terms of units shipped, of surpassing the PS2.

Thanks, GamesRadar.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

