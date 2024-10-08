LittleBigPlanet 3 and LittleBigPlanet DLC to be Delisted From PlayStation Store - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and LittleBigPlanet 3 and LittleBigPlanet DLC are being delisted from the PlayStation Store on October 31, 2024.

"After 10 years of playing, creating and sharing content in LittleBigPlanet 3, the game and our entire range of LittleBigPlanet DLC will be removed from the PlayStation Store on October 31, 2024," reads an update from the developer.

"Anyone that currently owns or purchases LittleBigPlanet 3 or any LittleBigPlanet DLC before it is delisted for sale, will still be able to access their purchased games and content after its removal."

An important update on LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4) and LittleBigPlanet DLC on the PlayStation Store: pic.twitter.com/Nmm9e94DxD — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) October 8, 2024

Sony in April of this year announced the servers for the game will now remain offline indefinitely.

LittleBigPlanet 3 released in November 2014 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

