PlayStation: LittleBigPlanet 3 Servers to Remain Offline Indefinitely

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it had temporarily taken down the servers to LittleBigPlanet 3 in January due to technical issues. However, the servers will now remain offline indefinitely.

"Due to ongoing technical issues which resulted in the LittleBigPlanet 3 servers for PS4 being taken offline temporarily in January 2024, the decision has been made to keep the servers offline indefinitely," reads a tweet from the LittleBigPlanet Twitter account. "All online services including access to other players’ creations for LittleBigPlanet 3 are no longer available.

"User generated content (UGC) stored locally on your PS4 will remain available. Any new UGC you create can be played on your PS4 but not shared. Offline features such as the campaign will remain playable."

LittleBigPlanet 3 released in November 2014 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

An important message from us regarding the LittleBigPlanet servers and online features: pic.twitter.com/QLweKxvD3s — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) April 19, 2024

