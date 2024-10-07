Alien: Isolation Sequel is in Early Development - News

Creative Assembly announced a sequel to Alien: Isolation is currently in early development.

Read the full message from Hope below:

It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since we embarked on our journey with the release of Alien: Isolation.

When we started developing Alien: Isolation, we had one guiding principle: to create a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the Alien franchise—a new story capturing the atmosphere and terror of the original 1979 movie masterpiece.

It’s been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world.

On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.

Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.

Once again, thank you.

Until next time,

Al Hope, Creative Director, Alien: Isolation

