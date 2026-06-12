Switch vs PS2 Sales Comparison - April 2026 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 3,443 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the monthly worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch with the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 2.
The PS2 launched in March 2000 in Japan, October 2000 in North America, and November 2000 in Europe. The Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017.
Switch Vs. PS2 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 199,420 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,932,080 - Switch
PS2 Lead (Low End): 5,350,485
PS2 Lead (High End): 5,987,370
Switch Total Sales: 154,649,515
PS2 Total Sales (Low End): 160,000,000
PS2 Total Sales (High End): 160,636,885
April 2026 is the 110th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for and it has sold 154.65 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 2 sold between 160.0 million and 160.64 million units lifetime as Sony announced it sold over 160 million, while 160.64 million is the number of units manufactured.
In the latest month, the Nintendo Switch has closed the gap with the PS2 by 0.20 million units. In the last 12 months, the Nintendo Switch has caught up by 3.93 million units.
The Switch is 5.35 million units away from outselling the low end sales of the PlayStation 2, while it is 5.99 million units away from the high end.
Note: Sony announced the PS2 sold over 160 million units lifetime, while an image confirmed by Shawn Layden to be real showed there were 160,636,885 units manufactured.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Sell Switch 1 for $100 like PS2 at end of life and it'll blow past the record.
Sell the PS2 as a hybrid system, delaying the 7th gen till 2008, throw in some pandemic and have Lite model in there, and you will have more than 200M sales. If we take things from the other console, the possible variants are infinite. Literally.
Yeah, but some variants make more sense than others. To be fair he just added one plausable hypothetical factor while you brought up a lot of them, some of which are really wacky and descharacterizes the PS2 as a whole, like "if the PS2 were a hybrid". If we go to this route, we could say "If the PS2 were a a hamburger, it would have sold more than 300M"
Yes. That was the point. Going with "ifs" is pointless. That goes both ways, for everything.
At the end of the day, the "ifs" don't change the reality indeed. But I don't think we should restrain ourselves from an imagination exercise once in a while, specially if the hypothetical situation makes sense and it is not far fetched
Like you said - once in a while. Not each single time. This specifically is in almost each article or thread about the matter.
Idk, man. Let people theorize all they want. We've had our fair shair of these conversations by now, but maybe this could be this dude's first time engaging in these "ifs" speculation. He, in particular, brought a reasonable hypothetical situation in my opnion
Yes, he may. My comment wasn't pointed to him specifically but in general, to everyone. Many people do it, and honestly it's pointless.
(How much is reasonable is another question, especially in this day and age .. we haven't had a 99$ console since PS2, more than 15 years ago when the price cut was made).
I'm personally kinda done with these "what if" conversations regarding PS2 and Switch. I see a post like this, I just ignore
Me too, most of the times. Indeed that is the right thing to do, I can agree.
PSP, VITA, and Steam Deck never got anywhere near 100M in sales. Switch was the weakest system on the market with no price cut and the lite was a stripped down version which has now gone UP in price. OLED, the most expensive variant of the Switch became it's biggest seller, NOT the lite!!
Relax..
I doubt it will make it on the hardware number, but i do have to say i think this is the most successful console of all time if you take into account the amount of game, accessories, etc that have been sold for it. The amount of first party games that surpassed 20 + millions is crazy
" The Switch is 5.35 million units away from outselling the low end sales of the PlayStation 2, while it is 5.99 million units away from the high end. " ☠️☠️☠️
Switch1 isn't going to eclipse that alleged number and it doesn't need to. Let'em have it.
The question that no one knows is not if the Switch can surpass the PS2, but if Nintendo will allow it to surpass it since it probably won't be very profitable to sell the Switch in 2027 and 2028. Will Nintendo stop producing it in 2028? 2029? 2030? Is it good for the company to continue to producing it in the middle of a RAM Crisis? I don't know.
If the rumors are true that Switch 1 will be sold in India then there is a good chance at surpassing the PS2. Not because of any potential India sales, but because they'd likely keep it on sale in other markets as well for at least a few more years. I personally I don't understand why it would be so hard for them to produce 5 million measly more units lol. In 2020, over 28m Switch 1's were shipped. I doubt we'll have any year that has that many Switch 2 and Switch 1 units combined going forward.
I know the odds aren't very high for the Switch to outsell the PS2, but the first article I posted on this last month performed really well. Plus, there are other comparisons that are over that I still post as they perform well (ie PS5 vs XS and PS+XS vs PS4+X1).
Well, if the India rumor ends up being real, the Switch still may have a shot
Let's see how things go May onwards. The price increase in Japan will make things for the Switch even harder. Let's hope we have some suprise in the future