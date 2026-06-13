Xbox Reportedly to 'Move Faster' on Developing Games in Its Biggest Franchises - News

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Xbox is reportedly looking to "move faster" on developing new entries in its biggest franchises, including The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Halo, and more. This is according to sources that spoke with Information.

Sharma is most interested in the two Bethesda franchises, according to the sources. The last new mainline entry in The Elder Scrolls series was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in November 2011, while it was 2015's Fallout 4 for the Fallout franchise.

The sources claim Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood have approved Sharma's plan to spend more money on its top-tier franchises in the coming fiscal year that starts in July.

Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty recently stated he has had a chance to see The Elder Scrolls VI and says it "looks amazing."

The report also claims Microsoft is considering to spin off Xbox into its own separate subsidiary like with LinkedIn and GitHub. This would give Xbox more autonomy from its parent company.

"Microsoft doesn't have any imminent restructuring plans, but those options are on the table," reads the report from The Information. "Nadella and Hood haven't ruled out restructuring Xbox's relationship to Microsoft at some point in the future if doing so would make Xbox a more successful business, the people said."

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a message sent to employees that was posted online talked about the challenges facing Xbox and is looking for a "reset" to make Xbox "stronger" and the "#1 gaming and entertainment company."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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