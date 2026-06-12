Nintendo Temporarily Suspends Multi-Region Switch 2 Sales in Japan - News

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Nintendo announced it has temporarily suspended sales of its multi-region Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan due to suspected hoarding by users.

"We temporarily suspended sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 (multilingual support) on the Nintendo Store after confirming several orders that appeared to be hoarding," said Nintendo (via VideoGamesChronicle). "In order to deliver the product to more customers, we will now be selling it only to customers who meet the following conditions. We appreciate your understanding."

Players with Switch play time of 50 hours or more by the end of May 31 will still be able to buy the multi-region Switch 2 with the ability to only buy one console.

The multi-region Switch 2 works like any other version of the console worldwide, which lets players choose their language settings. This version is only available to purchase directly from Nintendo on its online store.

In Japan, there is an exclusive Japan-only version of the Switch 2 for a lower price that only allows users to use the Japanese language and it requires accounts that are set in Japan.

The price of the Japan-only Switch 2 recently increased from ¥49,980 ($310) to ¥59,980 ($375), however, the multi-region model price remained at ¥69,980 ($435). This is lower than the current price, which is available for $449 and is set to increase to $499 on September 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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