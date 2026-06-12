The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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New publisher Trailmark Games and developer Odaclick Game Studio have announced side-scrolling beat 'em gam, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fight the dead. Survive the streets.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival challenges you to intense arcade brawling in the unforgiving world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Play as iconic survivors Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne while fighting through walker-infested tunnels, devastated settlements, and hostile strongholds packed with explosive encounters. Face Alexandria’s most ruthless foes, the Saviors led by Negan, along with overwhelming waves of Walkers as you unleash crushing combos, signature weapon attacks, and devastating finishers in a relentless battle for survival.

Inspired by the Story You Know

Based on the events of the All Out War storyline, fight through a campaign that reimagines the Saviors conflict that features walkers, threats, and surprises pulled from across the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead. You’ll explore familiar environments from the show—including the Sanctuary, Hilltop, Alexandria—enhanced by dynamic set pieces, environmental hazards, and intense, story-driven moments.

Iconic Survivors. Iconic Weapons.

Step into the boots of legendary characters from The Walking Dead, each with a unique fighting style, stats, and signature abilities inspired by the series. Rick’s magnum, Michonne’s katana, and Daryl’s trusty crossbow are all ready for battle.

Key Features:

Hard-Hitting Arcade Beat ‘Em Up Combat – Use brutal melee abilities, crowd-clearing ranged attacks, or a mix of the two in fast-paced skirmishes. Enjoy responsive, crisp, and satisfying fighting gameplay while exploring the apocalypse.

– Use brutal melee abilities, crowd-clearing ranged attacks, or a mix of the two in fast-paced skirmishes. Enjoy responsive, crisp, and satisfying fighting gameplay while exploring the apocalypse. Overwhelming Walker Swarms and Ruthless Enemies – Battle through creeping armies of the undead and dangerous members of The Saviors that force you to adapt, assess threats, and fight for every inch of ground.

– Battle through creeping armies of the undead and dangerous members of The Saviors that force you to adapt, assess threats, and fight for every inch of ground. Face Iconic Bosses – Take on powerful, fan-favorite walkers like Winslow, the Well Walker, and more. The Saviors provide their own challenges as you throw down with Negan and Simon in intense, multi-phase boss battles that test your skill, strategy, and survival instincts.

– Take on powerful, fan-favorite walkers like Winslow, the Well Walker, and more. The Saviors provide their own challenges as you throw down with Negan and Simon in intense, multi-phase boss battles that test your skill, strategy, and survival instincts. Replayable Arcade Challenge – Master each character’s moveset and tackle multiple difficulty levels in an experience built for repeat runs and escalating challenges. Or jump in with an optional Easy Mode for casual play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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