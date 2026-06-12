Heave Ho 2 Launches July 16 for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Le Cartel announced Heave Ho 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 16. A demo is out now on PC.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Strap in for slapstick two-to-four-player thrills in cooperative or versus play, as you grab, grapple and swing through eight anarchic themed worlds—from weightless space to kitchen chaos. Lend your friends a helping hand or send them tumbling to their doom. Either way it’s a riot.

For the first time, leap into full online cooperative and versus play with two-to-four people, in addition to the classic couch multiplayer that made the original Heave Ho so beloved. Explore eight all-new worlds brimming with new mechanics and scenarios, and get your hands on an array of gadgets including pop guns, sauce bottles, levers, keys and drones.

With lifetime sales of close to one million copies on PC and Nintendo Switch, the original Heave Ho has earned its stripes as one of Devolver Digital’s all-time bestselling Switch titles.

Heave Ho 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 will also support GameShare, allowing one player with the game to share it locally or online with up to 3 other players. Prepare to laugh and swear at your friends in equal measure when Heave Ho 2 comes out swinging on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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