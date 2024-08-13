By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Report: Developers Told Not to Expect Switch 2 to Launch Until April 2025 or Later

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,153 Views

Developers have been told not to expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch until Nintendo's next fiscal year, which starts April 2025. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.

"No developer I've spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year," said Dring (via VideoGamesChronicle). "In fact, they've been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it's out in April or May time, still early next year, not late.

"I don't think any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because we all want a new Nintendo console, everyone gets very excited for it, and we don’t want that crunch of Grand Theft Auto VI and Switch and all that kind of stuff on top of each other."

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent Q&A session stated the company will try to release enough Switch 2 consoles at launch to meet as much of the demand as possible in order to prevent scalping.

"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," said Furukawa at the time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


eleazar0425 (4 hours ago)

Switch passing ps2 sales pretty much confirmed now

  +5
Hardstuck-Platinum eleazar0425 (3 hours ago)

It's much more important for their new platform to get sales than for their over 7 year old one to get sales. That's why Sony isn't porting Lego Horizon adventures to PS4. They know it's more important to incentivise people to get a PS5 than to get a few extra PS4 sales

  0
G2ThaUNiT Hardstuck-Platinum (2 hours ago)

Not a good example considering Lego Horizon Adventures is also coming to PC and Switch at launch. Sony is incentivizing people to just buy the game considering it's not a system seller title. Astro Bot would be a better example. Just the fact that the PS4 is still half of Sony's playerbase after 4 years is sad enough.

I doubt Nintendo is concerned if the Switch passes the PS2. There's been a lot of leaks about Nintendo gearing up for the successors launch with major first and third party exclusives and just big AAA third party games that wouldn't be able to work on the Switch.

  +1
2zosteven (3 hours ago)

the switch has more life with zelda and a few heavy hitters on the way

  +4
Shaun87 (4 hours ago)

Why rush it?, the more time in the oven for the launch games, the better. There’s tons of games to play till then

  +3
burninmylight Shaun87 (4 hours ago)

That, and there's no reason not to expect an enormous demand this time, so take the time to produce as many units as possible to get them into the hands of real customers who want access to the games without having to succumb to inflated scalp prices.

  0
siebensus4 burninmylight (3 hours ago)

Before the launch of Wii U people also thought that there would be an enormous demand...

  +1
burninmylight siebensus4 (3 hours ago)

Before the launch of the Wii, people had no idea there would be an enormous demand...

  0
G2ThaUNiT siebensus4 (3 hours ago)

A couple of key differences this time around. The Wii was on a huge downturn the last couple of years before the Wii U launched. Like, spectacularly. The over reliance on the casual market with the Wii really dried up demand for the console and the requirement of motion controls that the gaming audience, especially the hardcore gaming audience, just got tired of.

The Switch has not experienced this issue. Even on a downward trend, it's still doing incredibly well for its age, and at still the same price it was at launch 7 years ago.

But also most importantly, the Wii U conceptually was such a bizarre design, and because it was so bizarre, the marketing really floundered in conveying what it even was. I thought it was just a Wii add-on when I first saw it, let alone realizing it was Nintendo's next generation console.

The marketing for the Switch was simple. It's a game console that you can take with you anywhere, and you can dock it to your TV to play it as a traditional console. And that's the entire sell of a Switch. Granted, we don't know the name or concept of the Switch's successor, but with such a winning formula the Switch had, I'd be shocked if Nintendo deviated too far from that core design.

  0
rapsuperstar31 (5 hours ago)

When it comes it comes, i have plenty to play in the meantime.

  +1
Hardstuck-Platinum (5 hours ago)
  -18