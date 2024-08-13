Report: Developers Told Not to Expect Switch 2 to Launch Until April 2025 or Later - News

/ 1,153 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developers have been told not to expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch until Nintendo's next fiscal year, which starts April 2025. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.

"No developer I've spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year," said Dring (via VideoGamesChronicle). "In fact, they've been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it's out in April or May time, still early next year, not late.

"I don't think any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because we all want a new Nintendo console, everyone gets very excited for it, and we don’t want that crunch of Grand Theft Auto VI and Switch and all that kind of stuff on top of each other."

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent Q&A session stated the company will try to release enough Switch 2 consoles at launch to meet as much of the demand as possible in order to prevent scalping.

"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," said Furukawa at the time.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles