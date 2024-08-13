Report: Developers Told Not to Expect Switch 2 to Launch Until April 2025 or Later - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,153 Views
Developers have been told not to expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch until Nintendo's next fiscal year, which starts April 2025. This is according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring in the latest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Microcast.
"No developer I've spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year," said Dring (via VideoGamesChronicle). "In fact, they've been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it's out in April or May time, still early next year, not late.
"I don't think any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because we all want a new Nintendo console, everyone gets very excited for it, and we don’t want that crunch of Grand Theft Auto VI and Switch and all that kind of stuff on top of each other."
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a recent Q&A session stated the company will try to release enough Switch 2 consoles at launch to meet as much of the demand as possible in order to prevent scalping.
"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," said Furukawa at the time.
Switch passing ps2 sales pretty much confirmed now
It's much more important for their new platform to get sales than for their over 7 year old one to get sales. That's why Sony isn't porting Lego Horizon adventures to PS4. They know it's more important to incentivise people to get a PS5 than to get a few extra PS4 sales
Not a good example considering Lego Horizon Adventures is also coming to PC and Switch at launch. Sony is incentivizing people to just buy the game considering it's not a system seller title. Astro Bot would be a better example. Just the fact that the PS4 is still half of Sony's playerbase after 4 years is sad enough.
I doubt Nintendo is concerned if the Switch passes the PS2. There's been a lot of leaks about Nintendo gearing up for the successors launch with major first and third party exclusives and just big AAA third party games that wouldn't be able to work on the Switch.
Why rush it?, the more time in the oven for the launch games, the better. There’s tons of games to play till then
That, and there's no reason not to expect an enormous demand this time, so take the time to produce as many units as possible to get them into the hands of real customers who want access to the games without having to succumb to inflated scalp prices.
Before the launch of Wii U people also thought that there would be an enormous demand...
Before the launch of the Wii, people had no idea there would be an enormous demand...
A couple of key differences this time around. The Wii was on a huge downturn the last couple of years before the Wii U launched. Like, spectacularly. The over reliance on the casual market with the Wii really dried up demand for the console and the requirement of motion controls that the gaming audience, especially the hardcore gaming audience, just got tired of.
The Switch has not experienced this issue. Even on a downward trend, it's still doing incredibly well for its age, and at still the same price it was at launch 7 years ago.
But also most importantly, the Wii U conceptually was such a bizarre design, and because it was so bizarre, the marketing really floundered in conveying what it even was. I thought it was just a Wii add-on when I first saw it, let alone realizing it was Nintendo's next generation console.
The marketing for the Switch was simple. It's a game console that you can take with you anywhere, and you can dock it to your TV to play it as a traditional console. And that's the entire sell of a Switch. Granted, we don't know the name or concept of the Switch's successor, but with such a winning formula the Switch had, I'd be shocked if Nintendo deviated too far from that core design.
If it comes out in 2025 and GTA 6 launches in 2025 the Switch 2 is going to get completely overshadowed unless it launches on Switch 2 as well
Ehm, no? I don't think the overlap between Switch fans and GTA fans is huge and even if they released simultanously (which they will not) it would probably still get as much coverage (more on gaming sites, less in mainstream media).
xD yes, the successor of what may soon end up being the best selling console in the entirety of gaming history and has made Nintendo more money than they made from 1981-2016 combined will be completely overshadowed by a single game.
this has to be the quickest I’ve ever seen a comment hit negative double-digits on VGChartz. What an unhinged thing to say lol.
Last year there were like five different games to sell tens of millions of copies (Hogwarts, TotK, SM2, Mario Wonder, REIV (was close)), none of them eclipsed the other. If there’s hype in the industry, I see no reason why that would hurt Switch successor sales. Especially when the new 3D Mario will likely be releasing alongside GTAVI, and possibly even a new MarioKart in the Summer/Fall.
Unhinged, really? I genuinely thought it was a fair point and I still stand by it.
I would consider it a “fair point” if you hadn’t explicitly conceded in the past how you wished the Switch would stop being successful.
In any case: Maybe GTAVI will distract ppl from Switch successor, it’s plausible. My observations, how-ever-limited they might be, have been that usually when the industry sees a heavy-hitter, then all game sales inflate. 2022/2023 in comparison to 2024 is an immediate example of this, with Elden Ring to Pokémon ScVl to Hogwarts to TotK to Helldivers. Excitement breeds further excitement. In a year where excitement has been low, sales have been on the decline YoY. Whereas Mario RPG breezes past 3mil in an energized industry, TTYD may not even squeak out 2mil.
I only want the switch to stop being successful because it's causing them to delay the switch 2 for too long. The failure of the Wii U forced them to release a new platform in less than 5 years. Releasing the Switch in 2017 was great for it's success so Wii U failing was a massive blessing in disguise. Mark my words, waiting this long to launch the Switch 2 is going to hurt them
The impact of GTA 5 on hardware lasted for about 3 weeks, then numbers returned to normal. People expect probably too much of GTA 6.
GTA 6 is going to be 10x bigger than GTA5. It will easily be the best selling multimedia launch of all time and it will keep that crown until GTA7
I don't think GTA 6's launch next year is gonna impact the Switch 2 that much.