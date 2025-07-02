Neil Druckmann Steps Away from The Last of Us TV Show to Focus on Game Development - News

Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann announced he is stepping away from The Last of Us HBO TV show to put his complete focus on Naughty Dog and game development.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO." said Druckmann.

"With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.

"Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II."

Naughty Dog is currently developing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for the PlayStation 5.

