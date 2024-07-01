Nintendo to Attempt to Meet Switch 2 Demand at Launch to Avoid Scalping - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a Q&A session in a new general meeting of shareholders says the company will try to release enough Switch 2 consoles at launch to meet as much of the demand as possible in order to prevent scalping.

"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," said Furukawa (via a translation by IGN).

“In addition to this, we are considering whether there are any other measures that can be taken to the extent allowed by laws and regulations, taking into account the circumstances of each region.

"Although we were unable to produce sufficient quantities of Nintendo Switch hardware last year and the year before due to a shortage of semiconductor components, this situation has now been resolved. At this time, we do not believe that the shortage of components will have a significant impact on the production of the successor model."

Furukawa in May of this year revealed Nintendo will officially announce the Nintendo Switch successor in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

"We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year," said Furukawa at the time. "It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015."

