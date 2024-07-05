Exoprimal New Seasonal Content is Ending - News

Capcom has announced new seasonal content for Exoprimal is ending with the release of Title Update 4.

Starting on July 11, Season 1 content will return, with the following seasons returning at the start of each month.

"After Season 4, which concludes on July 11th, Season 1 will return," said Capcom. "From there, a new season will begin on the first of each month. In addition, Season Passes 1-3 will be available for sale again. This will allow players to obtain items from all seasons."

Exoprimal released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in July 2023.

