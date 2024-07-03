Rumor: Activision Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass Starting in August - News

/ 1,805 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The first Activision games will start releasing on Xbox Game Pass in August, according to leaker eXtas1s on eXputer. This has been corroborated by Windows Central.

Up to now the only Activision Blizzard to release on Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft acquired the gaming giant in October 2023 was Diablo IV from Blizzard. It has also been confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release day one on the service on October 25.

The leaker claims the first Activision game to release on Xbox Game Pass will be Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. It will release on the service sometime in August. This is according to multiple sources.

They are also claiming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon," but aren't sure if they will release in August or not.

The leaker says they have no information on when older Call of Duty games will come to the service.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles