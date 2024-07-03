Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline to be Delisted for Xbox 360 and PS3 on July 31 - News

Electronic Arts announced three Battlefield games - 2011's Battlefield 3, 2013's Battlefield 4, 2015's Battlefield Hardline, and all DLC for the games - will be delisted from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on Wednesday, July 31.

Online services for these games will end on November 7, however, anyone who owns the games will be able to play the single-player component.

While the games are being delisted on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 they will still be available on other platforms.

"Battlefield 3 will still be available for play on PC. Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will still be available for play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4," said Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in May of this year revealed he has played the next Battlefield game and says "it is going to be another tremendous live service" game.

It was announced in April of this year Motive Studio, the developer behind Star Wars: Squadron and the Dead Space remake, is building a team that will focus on developing Battlefield games alongside DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. Dead Space remake creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme will build the Battlefield team.

