EA Motive Forms New Team to Work on Next Battlefield Game

Electronic Arts announced Motive Studio, the developer behind Star Wars: Squadron and the Dead Space remake, is building a team that will focus on developing Battlefield games alongside DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect.

The developers will work together "across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player."

Motive Studio's general manager Patrick Klaus revealed Dead Space remake creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme will build the Battlefield team.

"Their proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine uniquely positions them to help advance the vision for Battlefield, led by Vince Zampella and Byron Beede," said Klaus.

Motive Studio will also continue development on its Iron Man project, according to Klaus.

In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx and Ian Frazier," said Klaus. "The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far."

