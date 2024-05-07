EA CEO: 'Largest Battlefield Team' is Building a 'Tremendous Live Service' Game - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an earnings call with investors revealed he has played the next Battlefield game and says "it is going to be another tremendous live service" game.

"This is the largest Battlefield team in franchise history," said Wilson. "A few weeks ago, I was visiting with the teams, and I couldn’t be more excited about what they showed and what we were able to play."

He added, "I've just spent a whole bunch of time with the collective Battlefield team playing what they’re building and it is going to be another tremendous live service."

It was announced last month Motive Studio, the developer behind Star Wars: Squadron and the Dead Space remake, is building a team that will focus on developing Battlefield games alongside DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. Dead Space remake creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme will build the Battlefield team.

The developers are working together "across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player."

Season 7 for Battlefield 2042 will be the last one for the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles