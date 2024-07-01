Concord Director of IP: Reveal Trailer Was a 'Tiny Slice' of the Full Game - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Concord director of IP Kim Kreines speaking with VideoGamesChronicle in an interview said the reveal trailer of the game only showcased a "tiny slice of everything" that is in the upcoming hero hooter.

"Yeah, that trailer," said Kreines. "That moment is such a tiny slice of everything that we’ve been working on for years and years. We’re excited for the game and for the IP, and for the game to be in people’s hands.

"I’m very excited for folks to delve into the Galactic Guide if that’s something they choose to do, for our vignettes to come out on a weekly basis, they’ll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters. None of that is something you can get in a tiny little slice of it."

The early access beta for Concord will run from July 12 to 14 on the PS5 and PC, while the open beta will run from July 18 to 21. The users who pre-order the game will get five codes for the early access beta. One of the codes is for the person who pre-orders the game, while the other four can be used for other people.

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles