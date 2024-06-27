Concord Beta Dates Set for July - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Firewalk Studios have announced the early access beta for Concord will run from July 12 to 14 on the PS5 and PC, while the open beta will run from July 18 to 21.

The users who pre-order the game will get five codes for the early access beta. One of the codes is for the person who pre-orders the game, while the other four can be used for other people.

Read details on the beta below:

Concord Beta Early Access (July 12 – 14) and Open Beta (July 18 – 21)

The Concord Beta will kick off with an Early Access weekend on PS5 and PC* from Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14. For those that pre-order, this early access weekend will be your opportunity to be among the first to play Concord—and you’ll get to bring your own crew. Those that pre-order any edition of Concord will get five codes for Concord Beta Early Access: one for you and four of your friends.

Following the Early Access weekend, the Concord Open Beta will be available to all players on PS5 and PC beginning on Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21.

No matter what platform you play on, the Concord Beta Early Access and Open Beta will allow you to team up with friends on either PS5 or PC through optional cross-play support.

Play the full 16 Freegunner roster

You won’t have to wait until launch to find your favorite Freegunner(s). During the Concord beta weekends, you’ll be able to play as all 16 of the Freegunners that will be available at launch. Whether you like to run and gun, lock down an area, lay down fire from afar, or back up your team, there are Freegunners for players of a wide range of playstyles and skill levels.

From familiar faces like Haymar, Vale, Lennox, 1-0FF, and Star Child from the reveal trailer to other members of the Northstar crew, like It-Z, Teo, Bazz, and more, you’ll get to experiment and learn how each character brings distinct strategic abilities, traversal and gunplay feel, and, most of all, your own personality to the battlefield.

Explore (and Battle Across) Multiple Planets and Modes

Throughout both Concord Beta weekends, you’ll be able to visit and battle across multiple worlds and maps in the Concord Galaxy.

During the Concord Beta Early Access weekend, you’ll have a chance to play on four maps:

Freewater: Set in a fortified outpost on the sun-scorched planet of Glance, Freewater features intersecting perimeter lanes and a large central courtyard in the middle of the map that serves as a prime convergence point and inspires intense combat engagements.

Water Hazard: On the stormy water-covered planet of Leviathan, a massive, armored eel, known as a Morack, has been caught and is being harvested on a large floating fishing rig. Players will fight across the platform and within the jaws of the Morack in a primary harvesting site.

Star Chamber: Located atop the tallest mountain on the planet Gloom sits an ancient observatory with narrow corridors and a meteorite at the center, which creates great opportunities for team fights and one-on-one battles.

Shock Risk: Located beneath a massive conductive kite in the sky that harvests lightning on the planet Leviathan, Shock Risk features multiple unique arenas for battling with rival crews with pathways that converge on a large center tower.

During the Open Beta weekend, a new world and fifth map will be introduced: Bone Mines on the planet Akkar.

Bone Mines: The remains of massive vastadons on the tropical planet Akkar have become the site of a lucrative Guild mining operation, where you will fight through the excavated bones and mining caverns in a mix of close-quarters and mid-range combat.

The Concord Beta will also have multiple modes to fit your mood, whether it’s to jump in for a quick match after work or to team up with friends for more coordinated and competitive play.

The Concord Early Access Beta weekend will launch with three modes:

Trophy Hunt: A respawn-based mode where you fight to take down members of the rival crew and collect their bounty cards to earn points for your team. The first team to reach the target score before time runs out wins the match.

Cargo Run: A no-respawn mode where teams compete to retrieve the Blue Buddy robotic package delivery system, plant it at one of the zones, and defend it from the rival crew to win.

Clash Point: A round-based, no-respawn game mode where teams compete to control a single capture zone at a central location on the map.

Then, during the Open Beta weekend, you’ll be able to try out a new mode: Area Control.

Area Control: A respawn mode where teams compete to control multiple capture and control zones around the map. Control two or more zones to increase your team’s score and reach the point threshold to win.

Witness the beginning of the Northstar Crew’s Story

Alongside familiarizing yourself with the Northstar crew through gameplay, you’ll also be able to see the beginning of their story. When you play the beta, you’ll be welcomed with the very first of our cinematic vignettes—brief cinematics that, when Concord launches, will premiere every week in game. When the Beta Early Access launches and then when the Open Beta starts, we’ll introduce new cinematic vignettes in-game to give you a small glimpse into how the Northstar crew’s stories will unfold each week.

Concord will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

