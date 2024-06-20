Xbox to Attend Gamescom 2024 With 'Biggest Booth Yet' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 497 Views
Xbox has announced it will be attending Gamescom 2024 with its "biggest booth yet."
Here are the currently confirmed first-party Xbox games that will be at Gamescom 2024, with more to be announced later on:
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Avowed
- Ara: History Untold
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Diablo Immortal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Fallout 76
- Towerborne
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
PlayStation and Nintendo have announced they won't be attending Gamescom 2024. Ubisoft and THQ Nordic have both announced they will be attending.
Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25. Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 will take place a night earlier on August 20.
