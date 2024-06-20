Xbox to Attend Gamescom 2024 With 'Biggest Booth Yet' - News

/ 497 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Xbox has announced it will be attending Gamescom 2024 with its "biggest booth yet."

Here are the currently confirmed first-party Xbox games that will be at Gamescom 2024, with more to be announced later on:

Age of Mythology: Retold

Avowed

Ara: History Untold

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Diablo Immortal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

Towerborne

World of Warcraft: The War Within

But you want to know about the games, huh?



Just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne & World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come! — Xbox (@Xbox) June 20, 2024

PlayStation and Nintendo have announced they won't be attending Gamescom 2024. Ubisoft and THQ Nordic have both announced they will be attending.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25. Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 will take place a night earlier on August 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles