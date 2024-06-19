PlayStation to Skip Gamescom 2024 - News

/ 410 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has told German website Games Wirtschaft it won't be attending Gamescom 2024. PlayStation last attended Gamescom in 2019.

"Sony Interactive currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2024," said Sony Interactive Entertainment in a statement.

Nintendo will also be skipping Gamescom this year. No word if Xbox will be attending this year, however, the company did attend last year. Ubisoft and THQ Nordic have both announced they will be attending.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25. Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 will take place a night earlier on August 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles