Nintendo Won’t be Attending Gamescom 2024 - News

Nintendo in a statement sent to Games Wirtschaft announced it won't be attending Gamescom 2024.

"Gamescom is a central event in Nintendo’s event calendar," said a Nintendo of Europe spokeswoman. "This year, however, after careful consideration, we decided against taking part in Cologne. Instead, players can try out the games for Nintendo Switch as part of other Germany-wide events."

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25.

It was reported Nintendo showcased demos of the Nintendo Switch 2 to developers behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023. Other reports also claim the Switch successor wad delayed from Holiday 2024 to early 2025 as Nintendo wants to make sure it has a strong first-party lineup.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

