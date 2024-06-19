Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has sold over two million units worldwide.

It was previously reported the game had sold 1.9 million units as of March 31, 2024.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021, and for the PlayStation 4 in June 2024.

Read the press release from Capcom below:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the second role-playing game based on the world of the Monster Hunter series. In the game, players assume the role of the protagonist, the grandchild of the legendary Monster Rider Red, who meets a Wyverian girl named Ena before taking off on a grand adventure revolving around the Wings of Ruin. Elements unique to RPGs, such as an engaging all-new story about Monster Riders, led the title to receive acclaim from a wide range of players, resulting in it surpassing 2 million units sold. Additionally, on June 14 Capcom brought Monster Hunter Stories, the first title in this RPG series, to the current generation of consoles while at the same time releasing Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the PlayStation®4. The two titles are also available as an affordable set in order to give those who haven’t yet played either game a chance to enjoy both.

Further, the Monster Hunter series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. As such, Capcom is enhancing promotions for the series with various events that commemorate this milestone, including a four-city tour of the Monster Hunter Orchestra Concert that began May 11 in Japan, as well as with the Monster Hunter Grand Exhibition that begins July 19 in Tokyo, at which visitors can enjoy attractions brimming with 20 years of series history.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter series:

The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 100 million units (as of March 31, 2024).

