Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers List - Dragon's Dogma 2 at 2.6M, Monster Hunter World at 20.1M

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of March 31, 2024. The list includes 200 games with sales over one million units, 61 over two million units, 14 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.
There were four new titles to enter the list this quarter with Dragon's Dogma 2 at 2.6 million units sold. Also entering the charts are Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (NS) with 1.1 million units sold, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles with one million units sold, and Resident Evil 6 (NS) with one million units sold.
Resident Evil 4 remake sold 600,000 units to bring lifetime sales to seven million units, Resident Evil 2 remake sold 300,000 units to bring sales to 13.9 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake sold 300,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 8.7 million units.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 300,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 13.3 million units and Resident Evil Village sold 500,000 units to bring sales to 9.8 million units.
Monster Hunter Rise sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 14.7 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 600,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.7 million units.
Monster Hunter: World sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 20.1 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold one million units for a total of 12.6 million units.
Street Fighter 6 sold 400,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 3.3 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 300,000 units to bring sales to 8.1 million units.
Check out the complete list below:
|Release
|Title
|Platform
|Million
units
|1
|Jan 2018
|Monster Hunter: World
*Unit sales including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition: 25.30 million units
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|20.10※
|2
|Mar 2021
|Monster Hunter Rise
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|14.70
|3
|Jan 2019
|Resident Evil 2
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13.90
|4
|Jan 2017
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|13.30
|5
|Sep 2019
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|12.60
|6
|May 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|9.80
|7
|Mar 2009
|Resident Evil 5
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|9.10
|8
|Oct 2012
|Resident Evil 6
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|9.10
|9
|Apr 2020
|Resident Evil 3
|PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, NSW, PC, DL
|8.70
|10
|Mar 2019
|Devil May Cry 5
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|8.10
|11
|Jun 2022
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|NSW, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC, DL
|7.70
|12
|Feb 2016
|Street Fighter V
|PS4、PC、DL
|7.50
|13
|Mar 2023
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|7.00
|14
|Jun 1992
|Street Fighter II
|SNES
|6.30
|15
|Jan 1998
|Resident Evil 2
|PS
|4.96
|16
|Dec 2010
|Monster Hunter Freedom 3
|PSP, DL
|4.90
|17
|Mar 2017
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|3DS, NSW, DL
|4.80
|18
|Nov 2015
|Monster Hunter Generations
|3DS, DL
|4.30
|19
|Nov 2014
|Resident Evil
|PS3, DL
|4.20
|20
|Oct 2014
|Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|4.20
|21
|Jan 2016
|Resident Evil 0: HD Remaster
|PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|4.20
|22
|Sep 2013
|Monster Hunter 4
|3DS, DL
|4.10
|23
|Jul 1993
|Street Fighter II Turbo
|SNES
|4.10
|24
|Apr 2013
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.90
|25
|Mar 2008
|Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
|PSP, DL
|3.80
|26
|Feb 2009
|Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.60
|27
|Nov 2013
|Dead Rising 3
|Xbox One, DL
|3.50
|28
|Sep 1999
|Resident Evil 3 Nemesis
|PS
|3.50
|29
|Mar 2015
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, DL
|3.40
|30
|Feb 2019
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|PS4, NSW, DL
|3.30
|31
|Jun 2023
|Street Fighter 6
|PS4, PS5, XSX, PC, DL
|3.30
|32
|Sep 2010
|Dead Rising 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|3.20
|33
|Aug 2016
|Resident Evil 4
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.20
|34
|May 2018
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC, DL
|3.10
|35
|Jun 2016
|Resident Evil 5
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.10
|36
|Mar 2016
|Resident Evil 6
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|3.00
|37
|Jan 2008
|Devil May Cry 4
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|38
|Jan 2013
|DmC Devil May Cry
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|3.00
|39
|Feb 2014
|Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition
|PC, DL
|2.80
|40
|Mar 1996
|Resident Evil
|PS
|2.75
|41
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.70
|42
|Jun 2015
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.70
|43
|Dec 2011
|Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
|3DS, DL
|2.60
|44
|May 2013
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PC, DL
|2.60
|45
|Mar 2024
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|PS5, XSX, DL
|2.60
|46
|Dec 2017
|Okami HD
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|2.40
|47
|Oct 2017
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|2.40
|48
|Feb 2007
|Monster Hunter Freedom 2
|PSP
|2.40
|49
|Feb 2010
|Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.40
|50
|Jul 1999
|Dino Crisis
|PS
|2.40
|51
|Dec 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|PS2
|2.30
|52
|Sep 2017
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|PS4, Xbox One, PC, DL
|2.20
|53
|Feb 2011
|Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
|PS3, Xbox 360
|2.20
|54
|Aug 2001
|Devil May Cry
|PS2
|2.16
|55
|May 2010
|Lost Planet 2
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|2.10
|56
|Mar 2002
|Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny
|PS2
|2.10
|57
|Aug 2014
|Ultra Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|2.10
|58
|Jan 2001
|Onimusha: Warlords
|PS2
|2.02
|59
|Feb 2021
|Capcom Arcade Stadium
|DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC)
|2.00
|60
|May 2007
|Resident Evil 4 Wii edition
|Wii, DL
|2.00
|61
|Jun 1994
|Super Street Fighter II
|SNES
|2.00
|62
|Aug 2009
|Monster Hunter Tri
|Wii
|1.90
|63
|Apr 2010
|Super Street Fighter IV
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|64
|Oct 2018
|Mega Man 11
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.90
|65
|Mar 2012
|Street Fighter X Tekken
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.90
|66
|Jul 2021
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|NSW, PC, DL
|1.90
|67
|Mar 2017
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.80
|68
|Aug 2006
|Dead Rising
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.80
|69
|Mar 2018
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.80
|70
|Dec 2006
|Lost Planet Extreme Condition
|Xbox 360, DL
|1.70
|71
|Jan 2003
|Devil May Cry 2
|PS2
|1.70
|72
|Sep 1993
|Street Fighter II’ Special Champion Edition
|MD
|1.65
|73
|Jun 1986
|Ghosts’n Goblins
|NES
|1.64
|74
|Nov 2013
|DuckTales: Remastered
|PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, DL
|1.60
|75
|Aug 2015
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.60
|76
|Jan 2005
|Resident Evil 4
|GC
|1.60
|77
|Feb 2004
|Onimusha 3: Demon Siege
|PS2
|1.52
|78
|Dec 1988
|Mega Man 2
|NES
|1.51
|79
|Jul 2022
|Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
|DL (PS4, Xbox One, NSW, PC)
|1.50
|80
|Sep 2016
|Dead Rising
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.50
|81
|Jun 2013
|Remember Me
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.50
|82
|Dec 1990
|Final Fight
|SNES
|1.48
|83
|Dec 2003
|Resident Evil Outbreak
|PS2
|1.45
|84
|Oct 2010
|Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.40
|85
|Dec 2016
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One, PC, DL
|1.40
|86
|Nov 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations Collection
|NSW, DL
|1.40
|87
|Feb 2014
|Strider
|DL（PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC）
|1.40
|88
|Jul 2009
|Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age Of Heroes
|DL (PS3, Xbox 360)
|1.40
|89
|Mar 2015
|DmC Devil May Cry Definitive Edition
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.40
|90
|Mar 2001
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
|PS2
|1.40
|91
|Mar 2002
|Resident Evil
|GC
|1.35
|92
|Dec 2003
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|GBA
|1.35
|93
|Jun 2009
|Bionic Commando
|PS3, Xbox 360, PC, DL
|1.30
|94
|May 2012
|Dragon’s Dogma
|PS3, Xbox 360
|1.30
|95
|Feb 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
|3DS, DL
|1.30
|96
|Dec 2005
|Monster Hunter Freedom
|PSP, DL
|1.30
|97
|Nov 2007
|Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
|Wii
|1.30
|98
|Mar 2012
|Resident Evil 4
|DL（PS3, Xbox 360）
|1.30
|99
|Feb 2005
|Devil May Cry 3
|PS2
|1.30
|100
|Nov 2002
|Resident Evil 0
|GC
|1.25
|101
|Jul 2018
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|PS4, Xbox One, NSW, DL
|1.20
|102
|Jun 2011
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|103
|Sep 2000
|Dino Crisis 2
|PS
|1.20
|104
|Nov 2011
|Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|105
|Sep 2014
|Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
|PC, DL
|1.20
|106
|Mar 2012
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|PS3, Xbox 360, DL
|1.20
|107
|Aug 1998
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut Dual Shock
|PS
|1.20
|108
|Dec 1993
|Mega Man X
|SNES
|1.16
|109
|Feb 2000
|Resident Evil Code: Veronica
|DC
|1.14
|110
|Sep 1986
|Commando
|NES
|1.14
|111
|Sep 1997
|Resident Evil Director’s Cut
|PS
|1.13
|112
|Apr 2019
|Dragon’s Dogma DARK ARISEN
|NSW, DL
|1.10
|113
|Oct 1991
|Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
|SNES
|1.09
|114
|Sep 1990
|Mega Man 3
|NES
|1.08
|115
|May 1993
|Final Fight 2
|SNES
|1.03
|116
|Aug 2017
|Resident Evil Revelations
|PS4, Xbox One, DL
|1.00
|117
|Oct 2019
|Resident Evil 6
|DL (NSW)
|1.00
|118
|Jul 2021
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|PS4, NSW, DL
|1.00
|119
|Dec 1998
|Street Fighter Alpha 3
|PS
|1.00
|120
|Feb 2006
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|PS2
|1.00
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I know Code Veronica is not a best selling RE title, but I still really, really want that remake Capcom :)
Same! With Capcom heavily rumored to be remaking RE1, surely Code Veronica isn't far behind.
Resident Evil 6 sold a million on Switch alone? That I would never have guessed.
Updated Resident Evil sales ranking:
1 - Resident Evil 5 - 14.60 million
2 - Resident Evil 2 Remake - 13.90 million
3 - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - 13.30 million (+1)
4 - Resident Evil 4 - 13.20 million (-1)
5 - Resident Evil 6 - 13.10 million
6 - Resident Evil 8: Village - 9.80 million
7 - Resident Evil 3 Remake - 8.70 million
8 - Resident Evil 4 Remake - 7.00 million
9 - Resident Evil Zero - 5.45 million
10 - Resident Evil Remake - 5.25 million
For as much crap as some RE fans like to give Res 6, it definitely has a fanbase. Not only did it sell 9m on the original PS3/360/PC release, but 3m people bought it on PS4/XB1 and another 1m on Switch. I definitely think they should remake 6 after Code Veronica and 5 (1 and 0 don't really need remakes imo since they already got remasters last gen, but recent rumors suggest Capcom is working on remakes for both sadly).