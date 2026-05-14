Images of Xbox Cloud Gaming Controller Have Leaked - News

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Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Xbox controller that is designed for Xbox Cloud Gaming as it contains Wi-Fi. Images of the controller have leaked from Brazil’s Anatel regulator via Tecnoblog.

The images show new controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming has a more rectangular shape than the standard Xbox controller, however, it keeps a similar layout. It looks similar to third-party controllers from 8BitDo and HyperX.

The controller is made by Microsoft and includes 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and a 500 mAh battery. It keeps the asymmetrical design for the thumbsticks Xbox has been using since the original Xbox, along with a d-pad, ABXY buttons, LB / LT / RB / RT, Xbox button, and more.

The Xbox controller appears it will come in at least two colors - white and black.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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