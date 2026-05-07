Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Nacon and Session: Skate Sim developer crea-ture Studios have announced Metroidvania game, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn, for the Nitnendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"My name is Louis Lamarche, I’m the creative director and president of crea-ture Studios. We’re a small indie studio based in Quebec, Canada, so I’m really excited to present to you our next game, which is called Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn.

"It’s an action adventure game based on Werewolf: The Apocalypse 5th Edition. The game is very inspired by classic action adventure, and what really inspired us to use the Werewolf: The Apocalypse brand was the fact that the character itself comes with his own Metroidvania elements due to his shape-shifting design.

"In a classic action adventure, your character has tools. In our case, our character has tools plus forms, and you can dynamically, constantly shapeshift between those forms in order to complete exploration and combat challenges. It’s super interesting.

"The drone is a good example of a multi-form solution enemy design. When it’s flying above your head, you can hack and slash as much as you want with your melee combat of the Crinos, but you’re never going to hit it. Obviously, it charges you in the attack—that’s what it’s trying to do—giving you a window to use melee. But obviously, that’s not the perfect solution. The perfect solution is for you to shapeshift into human form and use a ranged weapon in order to down it. It’s a lot easier to reach something that’s flying above your head with a ranged weapon. So that’s a good example of the type of enemy that we have.

"The boss room… so basically, Blair, the director of Leaf Lab, pulls you into this boss room in hopes of destroying you. That is a good opportunity for you to use multiple shapeshifts. You cannot kill this boss unless you use multiple forms. In the gameplay footage that you guys can see right now, going through this portion of Leaf Lab requires you to use your Lupus form. The Lupus is way more agile when it comes to navigating different platforms, jumping farther, and being quicker when it comes to navigating specific traversal systems. So it’s up to the player to use the right forms also when it comes to exploration."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Awaken your rage.

What can two students do in the face of the apocalypse?

When his eco-activist friend is gunned down before his eyes, Taylor’s true nature is revealed in a tsunami of blood. He becomes a monster, a werewolf—a champion of the Earth. Thus begins a quest for vengeance and identity across the wild expanses of Alaska.

Howl at the Moon. Tear Gaia’s enemies apart. Avenge a dying world. That is what you can do.

Master the Three Forms of the Garou

Shift dynamically between your three forms, each offering unique abilities for combat and exploration.

Homid – The human form. Excels at ranged weapons, firearms and crossbows. Use mobility to your advantage with the kyoketsu shoge.

– The human form. Excels at ranged weapons, firearms and crossbows. Use mobility to your advantage with the kyoketsu shoge. Lupus – The wolf form. Agile and swift, ideal for exploration, stealth and silent takedowns.

– The wolf form. Agile and swift, ideal for exploration, stealth and silent takedowns. Crinos – The ultimate war form. Unleash devastation in close combat with Rage-fueled combos. Smash through obstacles and access new areas.

Adapt your form to explore your world. Evolve your game to crush your enemies.

Visceral Combat and RPG Customization

Prepare for brutal, visceral combat where every blow leaves its mark. From Lethe Lab mercenaries to Pentex machines and other supernatural entities, enemies adapt to your fighting style, forcing you to choose the right form at the right moment.

Explore and collect mystical roots to deepen your bond with Gaia and unlock new powers. An organic progression system lets you craft your own build from hundreds of possible Gift combinations.

Explore an Interconnected World Full of Secrets

The wilds of Alaska are vast, layered, and deeply interconnected, with paths that only reveal themselves as you evolve. Grow into your power as a Garou, shift between forms, earn new Gifts, and unlock traversal and combat abilities that let you revisit, re-explore, and push deeper into previously unreachable areas. Each discovery opens new routes, new challenges, and new preys.

Follow the spread of corruption through the land and uncover its source.

Develop Your Den

You are not alone. Others will join the fight. Grow your werewolf den by rescuing allies from your enemies. Each character you add to your ranks enables you to craft and upgrade equipment or Gifts, powering your progression throughout the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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