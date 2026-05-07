Ravenswatch Launches This Fall for Switch 2, Song of Thieves Updates Releases May 27 - News

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Publisher Nacon and developer Passtech Games announced the roguelike action game, Ravenswatch, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 this fall.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The free "Song of Thieves" update will release on May 27, which adds the following the content:

New enemy faction: The Thieves

Thieves’ Stashes, including Treasure rooms, Trap rooms, Cursed rooms, and Mirror rooms…

Treasure rooms, Trap rooms, Cursed rooms, and Mirror rooms… Magical Harps and their swift Melodies…

Stingy Jack, a new threat to your loot

Multiplayer pause

pause And more

View the Song of Thieves update trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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