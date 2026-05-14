Moss: The Forgotten Relic Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Polyarc has announced fantasy adventure game, Moss: The Forgotten Relic, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Journey through the pages of a living fable.

Moss: The Forgotten Relic is an emotional and atmospheric adventure set in the pages of a living storybook, brimming with myth and ancient magic. Guide a tiny but determined hero on a heartfelt journey of challenge, courage, and connection.

Traverse a fallen kingdom, solve environmental puzzles woven into the landscape, and embark on a timeless adventure…

Moss: The Forgotten Relic unites the beloved and critically-acclaimed Moss and Moss: Book II into a definitive singular adventure, beautifully enhanced and reimagined for its debut on consoles and PC.

Explore a Fallen Kingdom

Venture through a mythic land marked by the ruins of a ancient realm slowly being reclaimed by an enduring and untamed nature.

Guide an Unlikely Hero

Form a powerful bond with Quill, a small and courageous mouse who looks to you for guidance, protection, and trust at every step of her journey.

Embark on a Timeless Tale

Uncover hidden secrets, navigate puzzling places, and confront arcane forces in an intimate and epic fable inspired by classic fantasy adventures.

Additional Features

Explore a fallen kingdom slowly reclaimed by nature.

Guide a tiny hero through mysterious places and towering dangers.

Solve handcrafted, diorama-like environmental puzzles.

Discover hidden secrets and surprises off the beaten path.

Face arcane threats with optional skip combat accessibility.

Uncover the epic and heartfelt tale of a hero who needs you.

Thoughtfully designed and lovingly crafted by a small team.

Critically acclaimed with over 160 awards and nominations.

Orchestral soundtrack by acclaimed composer Jason Graves.

Reimagined as the Definitive Adventure

Moss: The Forgotten Relic brings Moss and Moss: Book II together as one complete, enhanced experience debuting on consoles and PC for the first time. New features include:

Play two beloved and critically acclaimed experiences as one.

Enhanced visuals and performance.

New handcrafted cutscenes and Smart Follow camera.

All Twilight Garden downloadable content included.

New accessibility option Skip Combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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