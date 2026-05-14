Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Launches June 18 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Team17 and developer Expression Games announced the first-person shooter, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 18.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will be available in two editions:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99)

A copy of the game

Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £54.99 / €59.99)

A copy of the game

2026 Field Supplies (delivered throughout 2026) NVA Boat Crew Uniform ANZAC & NVA Uniform Pack Green Berets & Navy SEALs Uniform Pack



Read details on the game below:

In this new gameplay trailer, watch as the sunlight gleams momentarily piercing your eyesight, to the sound of helicopters approaching from above, and prepare to realize the heavy impact of war that surrounds you. From the high caliber weaponry, to fully operational air and water transport units, you must utilize the lush landscape to gain an advantage against enemy forces.

Set during the Vietnam War, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam offers existing and new fans a high caliber gameplay experience of authentic warfare where teamwork is the key to success.

Welcome to the Jungle

You and your fellow soldiers will be thrown into dramatic terrains and engage in warfare across 6 new Vietnam maps, featuring dense jungle, twisting deltas and open clearings offer unique tactical challenges.

Aerial Units

Allowing fully operational helicopters for troop deployment and fire support. These units play a pivotal role in transporting soldiers to landing zones, delivering supplies to the team in tactical locations, conducting reconnaissance, and offering aerial firepower.

Patrol Boats

Take control of heavily armed vessels, such as iconic U.S. patrol boat, the PBR.

Tunnels

The North Vietnamese forces can construct extensive tunnel networks, offering strategic advantages for surprise attacks and troop movements. This means that mastering tactics will become essential to winning the battle.​

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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