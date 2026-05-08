Nintendo Designer Takashi Tezuka is Retiring - News

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Nintendo announced veteran design and director Takashi Tezuka will be retiring from his role as an executive officer on June 26.

He directed several classic Nintendo titles that includes The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Yoshi’s Island. He was most recently the producer on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Tezuka is 65 years old, which is a typical retirement age. Earlier this year Hideki Konno, best known for Mario Kart, and Kensuke Tanabe, best known for Super Mario Bros. 3 and the Metroid Prime series, also retired from Nintendo.

Shigeru Miyamoto is 73 and is still active at Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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