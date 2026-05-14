Order of the Sinking Star Launches Later This Year for Switch 2 and PC - News

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Publisher Arc Games and developer Thekla announced Order of the Sinking Star will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PC via Steam later this year.

"We’re very happy to bring Order of the Sinking Star to Nintendo Switch 2," said Thekla founder Jonathan Blow. "The game is huge and has many, many puzzles, so Switch 2’s portability is really nice here; you can just pick it up and play it in short bursts or really dive in for a long time."

Arc Games CEO Yoon Im added, "We’re entering the Switch 2 space in a major way with our first release for the platform being Order of the Sinking Star. Ever since the console was announced, we’ve been looking forward to the chance to bring one of our games to the platform. With Switch 2’s impressive features, including its instant-resume features, we believe it makes it the perfect home for this innovative puzzle adventure from the incredible team at Thekla, Inc."

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From legendary director Jonathan Blow (Braid, The Witness) comes Order of the Sinking Star, a massive narrative adventure featuring more than one thousand hand-crafted puzzles designed to put your intellect to the test. You are transported to a realm of curious magic, dangerous contraptions, and vicious monsters. You’ll explore four distinct worlds, each with its own mechanics, characters, and stories, and then watch as they all collide.

As the worlds merge, and characters meet one another, puzzle systems intertwine, creating surprising new possibilities. Explore at your own pace, revisit worlds and return to challenges as you see fit. Discover unique playable characters, master evolving gameplay mechanics, and decipher the deep mysteries of a sprawling, interconnected game world. Blending exploration, storytelling, and ever-progressing mechanics, Order of the Sinking Star invites you into a mysterious, living puzzle unlike anything you’ve played.

Master a Thousand Interwoven Challenges

Embark on an innovative puzzle adventure with dozens of game mechanics and hundreds of hours of unique gameplay. Each puzzle builds on the last, introducing new game mechanics that reward curiosity and persistence.

Choose Your Path, Roam at Your Pace

Explore four expansive, mysterious game worlds, each with its own characters, rules, dangers, and secrets waiting to be uncovered. Come and go as you like; you are free to take on the puzzles you discover at your own pace.

Take the Helm of Some Unlikely Heroes

A queen, a thief, a warrior, a wizard, and a talking boat are just some of the heroes of this tale. Each character wields complimentary abilities and has captivating stories to tell.

Decipher an Epic Tale

As playable characters begin to meet and worlds collide, the mystery untangles. Through gameplay and notes you collect, you learn more about this enigmatic realm. Piece by piece and clue by clue, you’ll uncover the secrets of the Order of the Sinking Star.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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