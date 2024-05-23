Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines Releases August 15 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Super Rare Originals and developer Medallion Games announced the action platformer, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 15 for $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.99.

In Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, players will join Pablo and Luna, an intrepid duo of pups, as they swing, bounce, and blast their way through interdimensional landscapes on a mission to save the cosmos! Prepare for action-packed levels, challenging puzzles, and adorable canine capers in this vibrant and unforgettable adventure.

Featuring challenging platforming full of innovative twists and fresh abilities like fire-dashing and magnetic grabs, Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines allows players to propel themselves through a menagerie of breath-taking pixel-art landscapes with exhilarating speed and control. Every world is brimming with new and unique levels, hidden collectibles and secret areas to uncover, providing surprises across the galaxies.

Players can sharpen their claws for two pawsome ways to play! For players who love to swing and sling? Beloved pupper Pablo returns with his trusty hook and acrobatic grappling skills ready to zip to new heights. More of a shoot-first pup? Players can unleash their inner gunslinger with mysterious newcomer Luna’s arsenal of weaponry, adding a thrilling new combat mechanic to the mix.

Time Trial modes offer players an added challenge, racing against the clock (and maybe otherworldly competitors!) to prove they’re the ultimate top dog. Memorable boss battles introducing epic canine combatants bring players unforgettable showdowns for their interdimensional pups, as they swing, shoot, explore and wag their tails for the ultimate canine adventure!

Pure Platforming Bliss

Fast-paced swinging action meets a whole host of fresh abilities, such as magnetic panels and fire-dashing, all coming together as a tight, fun platforming romp!

New Worlds

Journey across dimensions in an epic quest to save… everything! Each unique world is bustling with vibrant, eye-catching pixel art and bubbling with personality!

Gameplay Galore

Sail across the cosmos to explore multiple worlds filled with tons of levels. Hidden collectibles, secret areas, memorable boss battles, bonus levels, time trials, and more to sink those canines into

Exhilarating Soundtrack

Jazz Mickle’s catchy, killer soundtrack will have Grapple Dogs‘ beats stuck in your head forever, with level-by-level jams that are sure to get that tail waggin’!

